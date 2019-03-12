Man claims trial to cheating five individuals in Liberian job scam

SIBU: A man was charged in the Sibu magistrate’s court here today, with five counts of cheating five individuals involving non-existent logging jobs in Liberia in January, this year.

However, the accused, Die Sing Kwong, 60, pleaded not guilty to the five charges under Section 415 (b) of the Penal Code, and are punishable under Section 417 of the same law, which carries an imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Stella Augustine Druce allowed the accused a RM12,500 bail in two sureties.

Further mention of the case will be held at the Kapit magistrate’s court on March 21.

Inspector Badrul Iskandar Selamat prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Boston Ho.

Die was alleged to have fraudulently induced Tie Siew Heng, Enyang Ato, Untoi Luyang, Gawan Masin and Aji Surau in Sibu and Kapit, between October and December last year, by offering them jobs at a logging company in Liberia.

It was previously reported that after accepting the job offer with a salary up to RM8,000 per month, the victims were brought to a village in Mount Barclay, Liberia, on Jan 3, but after a month of waiting they were still jobless.

They were also forced to sell their handphones and watches to buy daily necessities.

The victims were rescued following intervention by the Wisma Putra and the Liberian government and they arrived at Sibu Airport at 9.15pm on March 3. — Bernama