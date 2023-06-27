Man claims trial to raping, making pornographic video, sexually assaulting niece

JOHOR BAHRU: A former ship mechanic pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of raping, producing pornographic video and sexually assaulting his niece, five years ago.

The 41-year-old man was also charged with possession of pornographic images and videos last May.

For the first to third charges, the father of three boys was accused of raping his niece, producing a child pornography video and sexually assaulting the girl who was seven years and nine months old at the time of the incident at a house in Jalan Rawa, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru at 1.30 am on Aug 1, 2018.

He was also accused of possessing various child pornography videos and images at a house in Taman Nusantara, Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru at 9 pm on May 24.

For raping and producing pornographic video, he was charged under Section 376(2)(e) of the Penal Code and Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and six whipping, upon conviction.

For sexual assault offence, the charge was framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and read together with Section 16 (1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and whipping.

For possessing pornographic videos and images, he was charged under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a five-year jail term or a fine of RM10,000, or both.

Judge V.M. Mabel Sheela allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 for all the charges and ordered him not to disturb the victim and witnesses, report to the police station once a month and surrender his passport to the court.

The court fixed July 24 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Fadilah Johanuddin prosecuted while lawyer Baharudin Baharim represented the accused.

It is understood that the accused will face similar charges involving the same victim in other states such as Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Kedah.-Bernama