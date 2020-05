PETALING JAYA: A man seen in video footage that went viral on social media, showing him making an obscene gesture and kicking a female food delivery rider, was charged in the magistrate’s court, here today.

Hii King, 61, a pensioner, pleaded not guilty after the charges against him were read in Mandarin before magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohamad Nasir.

In the first count, Hii was charged with allegedly kicking and injuring Shazleen Shazmi, 26, at Bandar Puteri, Puchong here at 4.10pm on May 18 under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

In the second count he was charged with allegedly outraging the modesty of the woman by showing a middle finger at her at the same place, date and time under Section 509 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Hakim Amir Abdul Hamid offered bail at RM6,000 for both charges and prohibited the accused from approaching or harassing the victim as well as the prosecution witnesses.

Counsel Lim Tien Loong, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that his client was a pensioner and had three children.

The court set bail at RM4,000 for both charges with the additional conditions that the accused must not approach or disturb the victim and the prosecution witnesses, before setting June 16 for mention. - Bernama