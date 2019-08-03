Man crushed to death by iron ore washing machine

GUA MUSANG: A Thai man was killed after falling into an iron ore washing machine at the Kampung Aring 5 mining area, here, yesterday.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the body of Roheemee Da-oh, 48, was found with guts spilt out of his abdomen at about 1.15pm.

He said prior to the incident, the victim, who was working as a machine operator, was conducting an inspection of the area when his leg slipped and he fell into the sluice passage and tumbled into the machine.

Mohd Taufik said at that time the iron ore washer was in operation causing his body to be crushed with the ore.

“The incident was witnessed by another worker who immediately switched off the machine,” he said.

Mohd Taufik said the victim was still alive but died shortly after he was brought out.

The victim from Narathiwat, Thailand had been working in the ore mine for the past eight months as an operator and was responsible for overseeing the maintenance of the machines and sluice.

“The victim’s body was sent to Gua Musang Hospital before being claimed by his wife for burial in Thailand,“ he said.

The case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama