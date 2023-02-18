Man crushed to death by own car

PUTRAJAYA: An e-hailing driver was crushed to death by his own car as he was carrying out repairs at a residential parking lot in Precinct 5 here yesterday.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A.Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the victim, Mohammad Azim Mohamad Sanusi, 29, was changing the engine oil and fixing his front right brake of his Perodua Bezza before being crushed by the car at around noon.

“The victim died on the spot,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding that further checks revealed no criminal elements.

The victim was brought to Putrajaya Hospital for a post mortem, he said. - Bernama