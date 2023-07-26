Man crushed to death by toppled container

SHAH ALAM: A man was crushed to death when a container toppled on his car at Jalan Dato Yusof Shahbudin 29A, Taman Sentosa in Klang yesterday afternoon.

South Klang District police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the victim in his 40s had parked his car next to a 40-foot-long container to buy food at a restaurant.

He said the container had been placed outside of a shop for the purpose of unloading goods.

“A few minutes later, the victim noticed that the container was slightly tilted, so he decided to move his car.

“The soggy ground (must have) caused the container’s supports to be unstable and it toppled, crushing the victim and his car before he could move the vehicle,” Cha said in a statement today.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for a post-mortem examination. -Bernama