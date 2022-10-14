Man detained, drugs worth RM76,000 seized in Taiping

TAIPING: Police arrested a man suspected to be a drug dealer and confiscated drugs worth RM76,000 in a raid at a house near Matang yesterday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the 51-year-old man was arrested with heroin weighing 2.55 kilogrammes (kg) in a raid conducted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Taiping District Police Headquarters.

“Three plastic bags containing 59 transparent packets of white powder suspected to be heroin were found in the raid. We believe that this drug trafficking activity for the local market has been active since February,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the investigation found that the suspect obtained supplies from outside Perak and that all the drugs could be used by about 2,000 addicts.

Razlam said the suspect who has previous criminal and drugs records has been remanded for five days until Oct 17 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction. - Bernama