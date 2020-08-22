Man detained for alleged abuse, death of girlfriend’s two-year-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: A 26-year-old man has been detained to assist investigations into the alleged abuse and death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old child.

The boy was found lying unconscious in his house, at Vista Perdana Condominium, here yesterday and preliminary investigations found injuries at the back of the victim’s head.

“Following that police arrested an e-hailing driver, who is said to be the last person with the child,” said Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.

He said the man was arrested by a police team while he was resting in his car along Jalan PJS 9/1 Subang Jaya near here, at about noon today.

“Police went to the area to track down the suspect. The arrest was made after searching the area for 30 minutes,“ Nik Ezanee said in a statement, here today.

Earlier, Nik Ezanee said it was learned that man had an argument with the victim’s mother and was the last person with the child before his mother left home to buy food.

When the 23-year-old woman returned home, she found her son lying unconscious, he said.

He said the child was confirmed dead at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama