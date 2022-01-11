Man detained for alleged involvement in vaccination digital cert syndicate

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a man suspected of soliciting bribes of over RM2,000 from the public for the purpose of getting the Covid-19 Vaccination Digital Certificate in the MySejahtera app last October.

According to sources, the 31-year-old man was also believed to have given part of the bribe money to the volunteers at the vaccination centre as a reward for registering names of unvaccinated individuals to get the digital certificate.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the detention, saying that further investigations would be done under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama