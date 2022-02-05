Man detained for alleged mischief in Ipoh

IPOH: Police detained a man for allegedly committing mischief and causing injuries in an incident at a food court which the video recording went viral on social media since yesterday.

“Our investigations resulted in the arrest of a local man in his 30s who is the individual believed to be responsible for the incident,“ said district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan in a statement here today.

He said the suspect has been remanded for four days beginning today to assist in the investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Section 427 of the same code.

The suspect’s next-of-kin also lodged a police report after he was hit by a few people during the incident, he added. — Bernama