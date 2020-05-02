Man detained for alleged murder of housemate

SHAH ALAM: A 47-year-old man has been remanded for seven days for allegedly murdering his housemate before dumping the body in the bushes behind a supermarket in Kampung Jawa here.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the suspect, who has 10 drug-related records, was arrested in the wee hours of April 30 (Thursday), less than an hour after the body was found.

“At 12.01am on Thursday, police received information that the body of an adult male was found in the bushes behind Econsave in Kampung Jawa, near a sewage treatment plant.

“The police rushed to the scene and found the body of a 40-year-old man, fully clothed, in a trolley that also contained bags, clothes, sticks and boxes. Acting on information obtained, police managed to locate and arrest the suspect in a nearby area,” he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin said further investigations revealed the victim was the suspect’s roommate, who admitted to hitting the victim with a hard object after he was accused of stealing drugs belonging to the suspect. - Bernama