Man detained for allegedly assaulting stepdaughter

IPOH: Police detained a man for allegedly assaulting his stepdaughter in Parit Buntar in an incident that went viral on social media since Monday.

Kerian police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said the complainant, who is also the victim, is a 19-year-old girl who lodged a report on Sept 18.

“The incident that happened on Sept 17 after 11pm arose following an argument between the victim and her biological mother before the suspect intervened by slapping the girl’s left cheek, then kicking her back and stepping on the victim’s head.

“Following the incident, the victim was sent to Parit Buntar Hospital before hospital authorities referred her to the Taiping Hospital due to swellings and bruises on several parts of her body,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to Marzuki, the incident was due to family issues that led to the assault.

“The suspect surrendered to the police on Sept 18 and was released on police bail the next day.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing injury and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act,“ he added. - Bernama