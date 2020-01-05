Man detained for breaking into foreign workers’ hostel

BUTTERWORTH: A man was detained for allegedly breaking into a women’s hostel occupied by foreign workers in Mak Mandin here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspect, aged 28, was alleged to have entered one of the rooms at the hostel when the occupant woke up and screamed upon realising an intruder in the room.

Her screams woke up other occupants of the hostel, prompting the suspect to flee, but he was apprehended by the security guards and then handed over to the police, he told reporters today.

He said police found a handphone, a certain amount of Indonesian currency notes and coins, screw driver, spanner and a crow bar on the suspect.

The suspect, who is unemployed, tested positive for drug and has six previous records for criminal and drug-related offences, he added. — Bernama