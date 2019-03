KUALA LUMPUR: A 52-year-old Facebook user was arrested by police in Bentong, Pahang late on Monday for allegedly posting insulting comments against Hindus in the social media.

A federal police team from the serious crimes division raided a restaurant located at the Felda Lurah Bilut before picking up the suspect for investigations.

The suspect’s alleged comments on Facebook a day earlier had enraged netizens who urged police to act on him.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said yesterday that a remand order will be sought today to detain the man for further investigations.

He said the suspect is being investigated for causing disharmony among the multi-races under Section 298A of the Penal Code and misuse of internet facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Mohamad Fuzi reminded the public to refrain from uploading or sharing content that is provocative and touched on the sensitivities of any race and religion in the country.