KUALA LUMPUR: A 35-year-old man who claimed he lost RM50,750 to a robbery was detained today after he was found to have lodged a false police report on the incident.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the man lodged a police report at the Gombak district poice headquarters at 12.30pm yesterday claiming he was robbed by two individuals who were riding a motorcycle at Taman Ehsan, Kepong, here.

He said sensing something was amiss, the police personnel, who took the statement, questioned the businessman and e-hailing driver.

“Further investigations found that the suspect was not robbed,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai said investigations also showed that the man had used some RM30,750 which he pocketed from a business transaction to settle his debts and pay for his family expenses.

Police also seized RM20,000 from the suspect as evidence, he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

Arifai said records showed that the man is also wanted over his alleged involvement in cheating cases in Kempas, Johor and Kuantan, Pahang in 2014.

He added that the suspect was later handed over to the Kuantan district police headquarters to assist in investigations into the cheating cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code. -Bernama