KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained a man for riding a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol during ‘Op Motosikal’ in Dataran Merdeka and Jalan Raja Laut here early today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the 40-year-old man was arrested during the three-hour operation beginning 10.30pm.

A total of 375 summonses were issued and 725 motorcyclists were inspected in the operation, he told reporters here.

The operation involved 100 traffic police personnel and five Road Transport Department personnel. — Bernama