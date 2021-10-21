Man detained for stealing phone call credits

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Kota Baru on Tuesday after he allegedly siphoned telephone call credits using falsified documents.

Federal commercial crime investigation department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said yesterday police uncovered the ploy after a telecommunications company suffered losses of almost RM4,000 from the suspect’s activities.

It was found that the suspect had tampered with his identity card and falsified it with particulars of a post-paid user of the telco.

Kamarudin said the suspect used the identity card to register an account for a prepaid phone number with the same telco.

The suspect then registered the prepaid number to the telco’s smartphone application, and the system would identify it as being owned by an existing post-paid user.

“Having done this, the system would enable the suspect to transfer credit from the post-paid line to any pre-paid line he decides.

“With the arrest, we believe eight such cases that we are aware of have been solved. The case is classified as cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.”

He said police seized three cellphones, six SIM cards and several computer accessories from the suspect, who is currently in custody under a remand order.