Man detained for suspected involvement in used cooking oil syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have detained a local man in a raid in Sungai Buloh yesterday for suspected involvement in a syndicate selling and buying used cooking oil that contravened stipulated permit conditions.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the 34-year-old man had been remanded at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters and was investigated under Regulation 5(1) of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) Act 1998.

“During the raid, 300 tonnes of used cooking oil bought from restaurant and food outlet operators in the Klang Valley worth RM1.5 million were also seized,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hazani said that, with the success of the operation, JKDNKA and MPOB had identified the modus operandi of the syndicate and its implication on the national palm oil industry.

Subsequently, he said continuous control and monitoring would be implemented through joint operations to protect the national palm oil industry. — Bernama