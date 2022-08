PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 28-year-old individual for allegedly vandalising a temple on the hillside at Ayer Itam in George Town, The Vibes reports.

Police reportedly identified the individual from video clips seen on social media.

Several idols and candle holders, as well as other items of worship, were allegedly desecrated by the person who went on a barrage for several minutes.

The case has been classified under Section 295 and 427 of the Penal Code.