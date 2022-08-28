Man detained over violent attack, robbery at KL condo

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a man for assaulting and robbing a woman as she got out of a condominium lift in Kepong yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police were alerted with the incident after the 28-year-old victim claimed that she was attacked by an assailant at a condominium along Jalan Metro Perdana Kepong.

“She was attacked just as she exited the lift.

“She claimed that the suspect was waiting in front of the lift door and covered her face and dragged her toward the staircase area.

“The suspect allegedly punched the woman on her face repeatedly and covered her mouth until she fainted,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect fled with around RM150 cash from the victim.

The victim suffered bruises to her face and internal bleeding in both eyes.

Police also subsequently picked up the suspect hours later.