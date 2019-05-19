Man detained, RM70,000 worth of firecrackers, fireworks seized

ALOR STAR: Police detained a man and seized 36 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks, worth RM70,000, at a fishermen’s landing area in Tasik Ah Ning, Padang Sanai near Padang Terap at the Malaysia-Thai border yesterday.

Padang Terap district police chief DSP Noh Idris said the seizure was carried out when a black four-wheel drive vehicle, parked by the lake was spotted in a suspicious manner at about 11am.

He said a nine-man team conducting patrol in the area spotted the vehicle and approached it.

“A 36-year-old local man was at the wheel, and upon inspection, the team found 20 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks in the vehicle.

“The suspect also led the team to an area about three metres away, where another 16 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks were found,” he said in a statement here today.

Noh said, the suspect during interrogation had admitted the firecrackers and fireworks had been smuggled from a neighbouring country using boats.

Noh said the firecrackers and fireworks were believed to have been smuggled to be distributed in the markets in the country in conjunction with the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

He said the man was detained for investigation under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama