Man died afer falling into canal in Bagan Tiang

IPOH: A 47-year-old man died after falling into an irrigation canal following a fight, allegedly over fertiliser theft, in Bagan Tiang, Tanjung Piandang yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a 40-year-old man had been arrested following the incident which occurred at about 6 pm.

“The suspect admitted having a fight with the victim which ended with both of them falling into the drainage canal. Passers-by intervened and dispersed them. The suspect then left for home, but the victim was said to have collapsed at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect, who tested positive for Methamphetamine and had previous records, would be in remand for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama