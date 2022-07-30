Man dies after being buried in pile of rocks in Pokok Sena

ALOR SETAR: An excavator operator died after being buried under a pile of rock debris from a landslide at a construction site in Jalan Padang Tembak, near Pokok Sena, today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the victim was identified as Muhammad Nasir Awang Ali.

“The Kedah JPBM received a distress call on the incident at 9.37 am. A witness saw the victim managed to jump out of the machine (when the incident occurred) but failed to get to a safe location.

“The 40-year-old vitctim was believed to have been buried 10 feet deep,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamadul Ehsan said the victim’s body was found at 12.38 pm today following a search and rescue operation which was divided into two sectors.

“The body has been handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 12.51 pm,” he said. - Bernama