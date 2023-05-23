Man dies after falling into ravine near Genting Highlands

KUANTAN: A man died after slipping and falling into a 20 metre ravine at KM1 Genting Highlands, Bentong today.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Saufi Zakaria said the 60-year-old victim was surveying the hillslope to find a suitable spot to carry out piping works when he slipped and fell.

Mohd Saufi said the station had received information about the incident at 2.53pm and eight firefighters and an officer were dispatched to the scene.

“The search team found the body of the victim at 3.30pm but to lift the body using ropes and a stretcher took more than an hour,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that the body of the victim was handed to the police for further action. - Bernama