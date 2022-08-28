Man dies after friends accidentally shoot him while hunting in jungle

PETALING JAYA: A 64-year-old man died after he was accidently shot with a shotgun while hunting in the jungle some one kilometre from Padawan in Sarawak yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased has been identified as Gadin Gambong, a former army staff sergeant from Kampung Garong, Jalan Borneo Heights, The Borneo Post reports.

According to the report, forensics investigation revealed that the deceased was shot twice by his hunting friends who assumed that he was a wildboar.

Following the incident, he said the police arrested three male suspects, including the deceased’s 59-year-old brother and two others aged 70 and 80.Abang

The case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.