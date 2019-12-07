Man dies after lorry fuel tank explodes during welding

KUANTAN: A 45-year-old welder was killed after a fuel tank of a lorry he had been working on exploded and caught fire in an incident at a workshop in Semambu Industrial Park yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the body of Lai Hoy Shin of Kampung Padang here was found near the lorry after the fire was put out by firemen at 6.18pm.

Mohamad Noor said initial investigations found that the victim was doing welding works on the lorry’s fuel tank with a Myanmar colleague, Nur Kabir Abdul Hussein, 25 who suffered minor injuries in the incident.

“His friend said they had started the welding works on the lorry’s fuel tank at around 5.30pm before it suddenly exploded.

“He tried to help the victim who fell unconscious after the explosion but the fire was too intense,” Mohamad Noor told reporters yesterday.

He added that based on the Fire and Rescue Department’s initial investigation, the victim was believed to have fallen unconscious due to the explosion.

The charred remains of the victim were sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama