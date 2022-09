SEREMBAN: A 33-year-old man died when his motorcycle crashed after hitting a tapir that darted across Km17 Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah here last night.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said the incident occurred at about 11.15 pm when the victim was heading towards Kuala Pilah from Seremban.

“The man, who was thrown off the motorcycle, died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The tapir was killed in the accident,” he said in a statement. - Bernama