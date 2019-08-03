Man dies after re-entering burning shop to retrieve belongings

SHAH ALAM: A 68-year-old owner of a restaurant burnt to death this morning when he re-entered his burning shop to retrieve his personal belongings.

In the 7.20am incident which took place at Lorong Nilam 3 near Taman Chi Liung in Pandamaran, Klang, the victim Lim Kim Book had evacuated from his shop when it was ablaze but re-entered it to retrieve his belongings before firemen arrived on the scene.

According to Hafisham Mohd Noor, deputy director for operations at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, Lim had been trapped by a fallen beam.

In a statement, Hafisham said the fire station had received an emergency call at about 7.30am and a team with six machines had been deployed to the area 10 minutes later to find the restaurant destroyed.

The team took about 30 minutes to put out the fire, after which Lim’s charred body was found on the premises. — Bernama