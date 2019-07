MIRI: A cook was found dead at the departure hall of the Miri Airport while waiting for his flight to Singapore today.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said an immigration officer had earlier Niek Pick Huat, 38, from Desa Murni, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Miri, unconscious on a massage chair at the departure hall of the airport at about noon.

Following which, he said, a medical team from the Miri Airport and Miri Hospital arrived to provide first aid.

“The victim was pronounced dead at 1.05pm,“ he said in a statement here.

He said based on information provided by the victim’s brother, Niek, who worked as a cook in Singapore, had high blood pressure.

Police classified the case as sudden death, he added. — Bernama