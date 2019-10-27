Man dies but son survives as car plunges into drain

SIBU: A man drowned while his nine-year-old son was rescued, when the car they were in skidded and plunged into a drain at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng Road, here last night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre spokesman said the victim who was driving the car was identified as Asri Rizal Rahim, 41.

His son Mohd Mirza suffered injuries and was rushed to Sibu Hospital.

In the incident, both victims were trapped in the car but passersby managed to rescue the boy before a team from the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene.

“The car had ran off the road and ended up overturned in a water-filled ditch. The victim’s legs were stuck in the car and rescuers had to push the vehicle to its side to remove him,” he said.

He said the department was alerted of the accident at 10.44pm and the operation ended at 11.58pm. - Bernama