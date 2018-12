JOHOR BARU: A man was burnt to death while a factory owner suffered 95% burns on his body in a fire at a dim sum factory at Jalan Mutiara Emas, Taman Mount Austin, here this morning.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s Fire Investigation Division’s head, Senior Fire Superintendent II Ahmad Murad Saat said the department received the emergency call at 10.23am.

He said the preliminary investigation found the victim was a lorry driver who was in the midst of transferring diesel fuel into the tank at the factory.

“The fire destroyed 30% of the factory and the investigation also found that the fire has been caused by sparks as there was a leak of the diesel during the transfer process,“ he added.

However, he ruled out any criminal elements in the incident.

The injured 54-year-old man was rushed to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, South Johor Bahru district police chief Supt Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident. — Bernama