Man dies four days after alleged assault by two women

KUALA LUMPUR: A 70-year-old man who was allegedly beaten up badly by two women died four days after being warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) here on Wednesday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said today that the victim who had injuries on his face and chest was found unconscious by a road shoulder on Jalan Pasar, Pudu here on Saturday before being sent to the HKL where he was warded.

He said initial investigations showed that the man was assaulted at about 2am on Saturday.

Noor Dellhan said following the man’s death, police traced and arrested two foreign women aged 45 and 49 on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in the case.

He said investigators believe the motive behind the attack is jealousy.

Noor Dellhan said both women were remanded for seven days and the case is being investigated as murder.

He urged those with information related to the man’s death to contact Dang Wangi police at 03-2600 2222 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999.