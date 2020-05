KUANTAN: No murder was commited in Jalan Ulu Jenut, Kuala Krau in Temerloh near here, and contrary to what went viral on the social media since last night, the motorcyclist who died here was because his vehicle skidded.

Temerloh District Police Chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said the rumours of the “murder” was probably because a parang was found in the basket of the motorcycle the victim Mohamad Akhbar Abd Manaf, 24, was riding.

“The victim was believed to be going home from Kuala Krau, and skidded on the left road shoulder at 9.55pm, probably because he was sleepy and the surroundings were dark. He was confirmed dead at the location due to serious head injuries,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Mohd Yusri said the body of the victim whose address was Jenderak Utara, Kuala Krau, has been sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS), Temerloh for a post-mortem.

Yesterday, several photographs had gone viral on Facebook, including one of the victim’s body covered by a white cloth, and a parang with a blue hilt, with a caption saying a man had been murdered in Kuala Krau. — Bernama