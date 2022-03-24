Man dies in custody, this time in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed receiving a report on the death of a detainee in the Seberang Perai Selatan district police headquarters lock-up in Penang, today.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) deputy director Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the 59-year-old man was detained under Section 12 (3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (A) same law.

“He was arrested yesterday and should have been brought to court for remand order today,” he said in a statement today.

He said the JIPS’ Death in Custody Investigations Unit would conduct an investigation into the case. — Bernama