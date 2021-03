KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed while his friend was seriously injured in a fight at Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar earlier today believed to be due to an old grudge.

Sanjeet Kumar Morthi, 28, of Batu Caves, Gombak, died while receiving treatment at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), while the other victim received treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the incident reportedly occurred at about 1 am, when Sanjeet and his friend, who were walking to a parking lot, came across another group of men.

“The victim died due to being slashed on his body with a knife and stabbed with a bottle. He fled towards a shopping mall and fell in front of a convenience store.

“His friend took him to the hospital, but he died while receiving treatment at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC),“ he said in a statement today.

He said the motive for the incident, which was captured on video and had gone viral on social media, was believed to be due to an old grudge involving the victim and one of the suspects.

Anuar said the police had identified five people suspected to have been involved in the incident and efforts to track them down were ongoing.- Bernama