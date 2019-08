SIBU: A man died, while 60 others were left homeless, when their living quarters at a quarry site in Jalan Setapang, some 48 km from here, were razed to the ground in a fire yesterday evening.

A spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said the deceased was identified as Jack Anak Jubang, and was in his 40s.

According to him, the victim along with other occupants of the workers’ quarters, were salvaging their belongings, when he was overcome by smoke and rushed to the Sekuau Health Clinic.

“The victim was confirmed to have died on the way to the Sekuau Clinic and the body was handed over to the police for further action,“ he said.

Firefighters who arrived at the site after they were alerted of the incident at 6.13pm, found two blocks of the workers’ quarters completely destroyed.

The fire was brought under control by 7.45pm. - Bernama