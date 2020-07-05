Man dies in fire, two brothers hurt

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man succumbed to his injuries meanwhile his two siblings, including a six-year old boy were injured in a fire at a house in Kampung Pulau Pisang near Machang Bubok here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the victim, Razmie Abdul Razak, 26, who was badly burnt, died while undergoing treatment at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital today at about 9.50am.

“Two more victims Ramizie Abdul Razak, 34, and his brother Razimie Abdul Razak, six, sustain bodily injuries and light injury on the left ear, respectively,” he said in a statement today.

He said the mother of the victims, Zurina Mohamad Lazim @ Othman, 47, was preparing lunch in the kitchen while the brothers were in the living room in the incident yesterday at 12.58pm.

Upon hearing what sounded like burning wood, she went to check and saw her children injured by fire which also razed a lazy chair, sofa and cables, he said.

He said the siblings were rushed to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital.

“An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire,” Shafee added. - Bernama