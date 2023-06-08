Man dies of heart attack while driving, car crashes into temple’s wall

IPOH: A man, who was driving a Toyota Camry, died of a heart attack, resulting in his car crashing into the wall of a temple in Jalan Kampung Lambak near Tanjung Malim yesterday.

Muallim District police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said members of the public alerted them to the incident at 8.40 am.

He said the victim, Lok Ming Choy, 55, of Taman Kampar, Ipoh, was confirmed to have died of a heart attack after the post-mortem examination was completed.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who was travelling from Kampung Lambak towards Tanjung Malim Town, lost control of his vehicle and skidded onto the right side of the road before hitting the temple wall,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama