Man dies of suspected electrocution in Dengkil

PUTRAJAYA: A man died of suspected electrocution while passing a business premises at Taman Deluxe, Dengkil here today.

Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Shafizol Mohamad Nor said the victim, in his 30s, was found lying unconscious by the public at 10.30 am.

He said firefighters who were evacuating residents in Taman Mas and Taman Aman not far from the location of the incident immediately provided assistance to the victim. Both areas had been flooded since early this morning and rescue efforts were being conducted by the authorities.

“A firefighter used a rope to pull the victim to the side, but discovered that he was already dead,”” he said when contacted today.

He said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) was then ordered to shut the electricity supply in the area to avoid a similar incident.

Meanwhile, Sepang district deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad confirmed the incident when contacted.

“The victim’s kin has already lodged a police report at the Cyberjaya police station informing about the death. We will investigate the cause of the incident,” he said. — Bernama