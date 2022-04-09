Man dies, son suffers burns in house fire

KUANTAN: A navy veteran was killed while his son suffered burns in a fire at a terrace house in Kampung Padang Perdana 6 here, which was believed to have started in the kitchen at 11.40 last night.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim, Mohd Asri Idris, 39, a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) veteran, was found unconscious in the bathroom near the kitchen and was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer.

“The victim’s eldest son, during the preliminary investigation, said that his father had repaired the gas stove about half an hour before the fire broke out. His mother had complained about the faulty stove earlier,” he said when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the fire also caused the victim’s son Muhammad Aqid Aisy, eight, to suffer burns on his face, hands and feet because it was understood that he was sleeping in a room before being rescued by a neighbour.

The victim’s wife and three other children, aged four to 13, were not injured.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the victim’s remains were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post-mortem and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said 24 officers and personnel along with three machines from Indera Mahkota and Kuantan fire stations were involved in the firefighting operation which destroyed 50 per cent of the houses. - Bernama