Man dies, two injured in parang attack

TELUK INTAN: A man was killed while two others were seriously injured when they attacked by a group of men at the Taman Desa Maju housing construction site in Langkap, here, yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said in the 6.45pm incident, the 29-year-old victim was having a drink with three other friends before being approached by a group of eight men in two cars who then went on to assault them.

“The victim and his friends then fled pursued by the suspects, one of whom armed with a parang.

“The victim ran off into some bushes nearby and is believed to have been attacked there,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Adnan said the victim’s body was later found by members of the public at about 9pm.

He said two other friends of the victim, aged 19 and 25, were also injured, one of whom suffered three broken fingers of his left hand while the other suffered injuries to his right arm.

“Another friend of the victim who was not injured claimed to have known some of the assailants,” he said.

Ahmad Adnan urged those with information related to the incident to contact ASP Hamzanni at 05-6299222.

He said further investigations and operations to track down the suspects were ongoing and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama