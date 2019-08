KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi man was killed after a reinforcement bar pierced his stomach at a construction site, in Jalan Pantai Baru, here today.

The man, who was known as Hoque Ayna, 41, a construction worker, died at the scene of the incident in front of the Pantai Medical Centre.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre in Jalan Hang Tuah, the man was moving reinforcement bars using a crane when the incident was reported at 1.43pm.

Paramedics from the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre confirmed that the man had died at the scene of the incident. — Bernama