Man dies while in custody in Shah Alam lockup

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that a local man died in custody at the Shah Alam Central Lockup yesterday.

PDRM Corporate Communications head ACP Skandaguru Anandan said the 33-year-old man was arrested on July 29 and placed in lockup while investigations were being carried out.

“He was detained pending investigation under Section 6(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“At 4.59 this morning, the man was found lying unconscious. The hospital was contacted for initial treatment and at about 5.20 am, medical officers from Shah Alam Hospital confirmed his death,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the body had been taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, for a post-mortem scheduled today.

“As of now, the case is classified as sudden death. The Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody of Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) will carry out investigations related to the case,” he said. - Bernama