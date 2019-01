JOHOR BARU: A man died after his car was involved in a four-vehicle collision in Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi near the Seelong garbage disposal site at Kulai, today.

District police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the man, Rahim Rauf, 46, who drove a Proton Iswara, was killed after he was pinned in his seat while his wife, 38, and his two-year-old son, were hurt in the incident at 7.40am.

‘’His wife suffered injuries to her wrist while his son, who is a handicapped (OKU) toddler, was slightly hurt,‘’ he said through a statement today.

He said the accident took place after a Toyota Harrier driven by a man which came from the opposite direction was believed to have gone out of control and rammed Rahim’s car.

Rahim’s car veered to the left of the road in the collision while the Toyota Harrier spun and rammed a woman’s Perodua Kancil and a lorry, he added. — Bernama