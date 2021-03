KUANTAN: A 25-year-old man, who was on drugs, drove 75 kilometres (km) from Kuantan to Maran to avoid being nabbed by the police, is now facing a string of charges including drug possession and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Maran district police chief, DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said the suspect was apprehended after his Honda Odyssey multi purpose vehicle went off the road near Felda New Zealand in Maran, about 69km from here.

He said the incident started at about 3.20pm yesterday, when the suspect tried to flee after being flagged down by Kuantan district police headquarters traffic policemen in front of a supermarket in Jalan Tanah Putih, here.

‘’The policemen claimed that the suspect was on a cellphone while driving a car with its registration number blurred which flouted the stipulated specifications.

‘’However, the suspect was said to have sped off towards Jalan Kuantan-Maran prompting police to seek the help of a patrol car and the Kuantan IPD subsequently contacted the police patrol based on the suspect’s route,’’ he told Bernama here, today.

Norzamri said the Maran police had put up barriers at the traffic light junction to enter the Maran Toll plaza, forcing the suspect to perform a U-turn to escape and the police had to shoot at the front tyre of the vehicle.

The suspect’s car skidded about 12km near an oil palm plantation before the man who had criminal and drug records, was arrested.

‘’A plastic packet believed to be containing syabu was found in the car. The vehicle was found to be unregistered as it was using a fake road tax and a false number plate,’’ he said.

Norzamri said the suspect was remanded until Monday (March 15) to help in investigation including driving dangerously, obstructing civil servants in the line of duty, drug possession and using an unregistered vehicle. -Bernama