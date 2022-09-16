Man drowned in attempt to save car from sliding into sea

IPOH: A man drowned in an attempt to save his Proton Gen2 car from sliding into the sea at Teluk Senangin near Lumut, last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said the victim, Muhammad Hafiz Ramli, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by health workers.

He said a team from the Pantai Remis Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.34 pm of a man pinned under a car, believed in an attempt to stop the car from sliding into the sea.

Passers-by helped to pull the victim and brought him to the beach before the rescue team arrived, he said, adding that the body was then handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama