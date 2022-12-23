Man drowned while catching fish in Kuala Berang

KUALA BERANG: A unemployed man was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into the water while fishing in Sungai Pengkalan Ajal, Ajil, near here this morning.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Hasmeera Hassan said the victim is identified as Muhammad Haikal Naim Mukhtar, 20.

He said the victim’s body was found floating in the water with his feet stuck in the roots of a tree by his cousin and another villager who happened to go fishing in the same river at about noon.

“They quickly reported the incident to the Village Development and Security Committee chairman, who then contacted the police.

“The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Hasmeera said the case is classified as sudden death, and the victim’s body was sent to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for further action.

He also advised the public to always be vigilant and pay attention to personal safety during the flood season. - Bernama