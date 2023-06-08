Man drowned while swimming at recreation park

KUALA LUMPUR: A 28-year-old man drowned while swimming at the Alor Lempah Recreation Park, Kuala Kubu Bharu in Hulu Selangor near here today.

The search efforts found the body in the recreation park at 1.21 pm.

According to Search and Rescue (SAR) operations commander Yusuf Ali, the victim’s body was found at the bottom of the river there.

“The body was found approximately 30 metres away from the last location where the victim seen by witnesses. The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement.

Earlier the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre had said it received a distress call about the incident at 7.54 am and a Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) team was dispatched to the location.

The SAR operation was also assisted by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from BBP Shah Alam and BBP Port Klang.

According to Selangor JBPM, the PPDA arrived at the location at 10.50 am and the search operation for the victim was carried out in a high current area and at a water depth of five metres. - Bernama