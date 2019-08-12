Man drowns at Pelangi Waterfalls in Sungai Lembing

KUANTAN: A man drowned while on an outing at the popular Pelangi Waterfalls in Sungai Lembing yesterday morning.

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said Joshua Sia Hanyang, 31, from Kuala Lumpur, arrived at the waterfall with his friend at 6.45am and while swimming two hours later, had difficulties and disappeared under water, forcing his friend and other visitors to frantically search for him.

“The victim’s friend claimed that they managed to pull out the victim, who was unconscious before calling the Fire and Rescue Department for help.

“Firemen reached the waterfall area about 12.30 noon as they needed to first make the climb to the waterfalls before they brought the victim down to Lubuk Beruk,” he told reporters, here today.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical officers who were waiting in Sungai Lembing, before the body was brought to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for a post-mortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death. - Bernama