LANGKAWI: A man, who jumped into a river to avoid police arrest in an operation in Taman Nilai yesterday, was found drowned.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the victim, Zaifah Aman, 20, had jumped into the river with three others.

He said the body was found trapped in a fishing net at 8.30am today.

However, the other three were rescued last night, he added.

In a statement issued here today, Mohamadul Ehsan said a team from the Langkawi Fire Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.50pm yesterday. - Bernama